Three die of electrocution during relative's cremation in Andhra

Amaravati: Police said that three people died of electrocution at the funeral of their relative in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Friday.

The incident happened in Kuppam town, within the district, close to a crematorium.

Rani, 65, passed away after an illness, and family members came from different places to pay their respects. The funeral procession was almost to the crematorium when disaster struck.

According to the police, three men who were in the funeral procession tried to pick up electric wires that were lying on the ground.

The names of the victims have been revealed to be Tirupati, Munneppa, and Ravindran. They came from other parts of the state to attend the funeral of a family member who had died.

The police immediately arrived and began their investigation.—Inputs from Agencies