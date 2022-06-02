Three Delhi HC judges take oath of office

New Delhi: Three new Delhi High Court judges on Thursday took oath of office, taking the strength of the court to 47.

Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to Justices Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Anish Dayal and Amit Sharma.

The Central government on Wednesday notified the transfer of Justice Kaurav from the Madhya Pradesh High Court to the Delhi High Court. The Supreme Court had recommended his transfer last month.

The Central government On May 31 also notified the appointment of the newly sworn-in-judges Justices Dayal and Sharma, who were practising lawyers.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the court of the Chief Justice in the presence of other high court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges.

The new appointments take the number of judges in the high court to 47, including 12 women judges. The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60.

On May 18, nine new Delhi High Court judges had taken oath of office. Before that, two judges took oath on March 28 and four judges took oath on February 28.—PTI