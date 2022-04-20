Three Dead In Australian Bushfires

At least three people are dead and more are missing in bushfires occured in southeastern coast of Australia.

According to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, at least 150 homes had been destroyed in the fires, but firefighters are using favorable weather conditions this weekend to contain the fires, before conditions are expected to worsen next week.

Hundreds of civilians have also volunteered to help in affected areas in Queensland and New South Wales.

In a press briefing, NSFW Fire Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons thanked the work of firefighters in the region, but said that the fight was far from over as two deaths were confirmed as bushfires spread across the coast and One body was found in a burnt vehicle.

UNI