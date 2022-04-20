Three Dead As Woman Consumes Poison Along With Two Kids In UP

Badaun: Three people were killed after a woman consumed poison along with her two kids owing to family disputes in the Wazirganj area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bisauli) CP Saroj here said that Premvati (36), a resident of Allua Pastora village in the Wazirganj area, and her husband Bijnes Kumar were having a dispute regarding Bijnes's sister's wedding since the past few days.

As the matter heated up, both of them had an altercation after which Bijnes also assaulted his wife on Sunday. Bijnes then left home and went somewhere.

Distraught at her husband's behaviour, Premvati mixed poison in food and gave it to both her sons--Mohit (8) and Rohit (5). Later, she also consumed the poison.

All three started vomiting at night and seeing their condition, the family members rushed them to a private hospital situated in Bisauli where the doctors declared both the children as brought dead. Critically ill Premvati was referred to Bareilly but she also succumbed while on her way to the hospital.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police from the Wazirganj and Bisauli stations reached the spot. Further investigation was underway. UNI