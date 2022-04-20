Three Dead As Truck Falls Into Deep Gorge In Uttarkashi

Dehradun: Three people, including driver, were killed after the truck they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, officials said on Saturday.

According to Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal, the accident occurred near Phoolchatti on Yamunotri-Badrinath National Highway late last night. The truck was going from Janki Chatti to Barkot.

He informed that the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and police force rushed to the spot and started relief work. Two bodies were pulled out of the ditch during the late night relief operation. He said that search operation was started again this morning and the third body was found.

The victims have been identified as truck driver Arjun Singh (26), Surendra Singh (26), both residents of village Kunsala and Bharat Singh (40), resident of village Kuthar in Barkot tehsil area. UNI