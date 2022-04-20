Three day Painting, Meditation and Musical festival starts at Sal Woods Resort, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): JITM skills Pvt Ltd invited more than 20 artists from across the country to perform live artwork under nature. The theme for this camp was "Journey of Enlightenment" means Nature and Spirituality to celebrate a positive aspect of the pandemic amidst a year of adversity.

The Chief Guest Shri Vinay Rohilla, Deputy Chairman, State Planning Commission, Govt, Of Uttarakhand, lit the lamp in the opening ceremony at the Sal Woods Resort. Prof. Yogesh Kumar, Director JITM skills Pvt Ltd & Director- Sal Woods Resorts, Dehradun, Mr. Hemant Sahoo, Director -Marketing , Sal woods Resort and Ms. Parul Mittal, Founder of Glance Art, welcomed the Chief Guest at the venue.

The art camp was organized by JITM Skills Pvt Ltd and curated by Glance Art. The camp included the opening ceremony and introduction of the artists. Second session included meditation, live portrait performances and painting by the various artists. This camp concluded with awarding certificates and honorarium amounts to each artist. The Live Band Sadho has performed the bhajans chanted mantras on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The nearby villagers from Galjwadi village, Dehradun also took part in the festival.

Prof. Yogesh Kumar, Director, JITM skills Pvt Ltd & Director, Sal Woods Resorts, Dehradun said, "Sal woods resort is not only a commercial place, it is also doing social responsibility to promote art, culture, meditation and grooming youngsters for different skills. This is the place where we are working on health and happiness. We have invited artists from different places from the country where they can connect spiritualism with art. As we know in the Pandemic situation, people were quarantined to their homes as they lived under depression, fear and anguish. Now, we are providing them a platform to come out from their worries and fear. The three day Art, Meditation & Musical festival will make people happy and relaxed. This is the first initiative towards making Sal woods Resort as a happiness center which is close to nature. We will make this resort a place like India Habitat Center in New Delhi; where all the Art, Culture, Music and Spiritual events are organized frequently. We will invite retired/working Govt. officials and entrepreneurs for their inputs to organize seminars, workshops for innovative ideas for the development of the people in future. We are also focusing on the young generation who can be trained here to develop their essential skills for different job opportunities and for that we will make an incubation center here. Salwood resort will be a prime destination wedding center in Dehradun where anyone can organize wedding events hassle free. We have already developed all the infrastructure facilities here."

Mr. Hemant Sahoo, Director Marketing, Sal woods Resort said, "The Sal woods Resort is a kind of place when a person enters its premises, he/she should feel close to the nature which connects to the spirituality. In the three day Art, Meditation and Music camp children and parents from Galjwadi village, Dehradun were also invited to celebrate Maha Shiv Ratri festival where they chanted Shiva Sholkas, they met painters, artists and singers. They also participated in different competitions for the children organized in this camp where prizes were distributed to the winners. Children and the villagers from Galjwadi were happy to join the camp and willing to join upcoming events."

"Ra Ma Da Sa" is an art camp where more than 20 artists from different states of India came to Sal Wood Resort, Dehradun in the lap of mountain and doing the painting on spot under nature enhances their positive aesthetes. The past year, the pandemic brought about loss and hardship for everyone and artists had to suffer many problems. Prof. Yogesh Kumar who respects art and artists has sponsored this program to support and help the artists by providing all complete facilities and hospitality on the venue of The Sal Woods. It's within a beautiful jungle; with stunning views across the valley and adventurous place for tourists, offering truly luxurious experience in a pure and natural environment.

As a visitor, I am feeling very comfortable and calm in this resort and as a curator I am feeling proud to be a part of this good initiative cause." says Parul Mittal, Founder of Glance Art.

The art camp 'Ra Ma Da Sa' is inspired by a universal healing mantra "Ra Ma Da SA" (SAY So Hung) , a meditation mantra that calms the mind, body and soul which heals the creative process of an artist. The artists Dalip Chandolia, Chander Shekhar, R. K. Pattnayak, Biswaranjan Bhunia, Harpal Singh Chauhan, Ramonkar, Laxman Kumar, Vipul Mittal, Mahendera Rai, Pankaj Bharti, Kaukabh Ahmad, Pranita, came to draw the relation of nature with spirituality.