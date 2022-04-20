Three-Day Doon Yoga Festival-2011 From April 15

Dehradun(PNN): In order to motivate Uttarakhand to make Yoga land and to employ unemployed Yoga trainers, the Sanskar Parivar organized a three-day Yoga Festival under the aegis of Dehradun and Devbamya Yoga Development and Research Council, in the Ground and Hall of the Tempi legend Sri Tapakeshwar Temple of Guru Drona From 17 April.

Organizer of the program, spiritual guru Acharya Bipin Joshi said that the recipient of Padma Shri in Yoga, Swami Bharat Bhushan, Yogiraj da $ Bharat Jayant (Kanvashram Kotdwar), Yogiraj Karnpal, Mahayogi Biyaanand (Madhya Pradesh), Yoga Department of Uttarakhand Sanyo University, Dr. Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Joshi, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna University, Uttaranchal Ayurvedic College, Dehradun, Jairam Sant Alej University Rishikesh, student-students in large numbers, including Vibagdhykshon etc. Punjab and Sindh Snst college Rishikesh etc. were invited.

15 April Yoga Chetna Yatra will depart from Shahid Durgamal Garhi Cantt Park towards Tapakeshwar Mahadev Temple. In which Mahayogi Swami Biswanand Maharaj will perform amazing yoga sessions. Students of schools will also participate in this. In the morning, AYUSH Minister Dr. Harak Singh Rawat, regional MLA Ganesh Joshi will inaugurate the program. And yoga competitions will be organized. Every Day 4 $ 30 o'clock and evening 5 $ 30 pm will receive special guidance by experts of yoga will season and 11 pm daily day to 5 pm. On 16th April, along with other programs, a painting competition based on yoga will be organized. Assembly Speaker Premchand Agrawal will participate in the program on April 17 in the session of experts. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will finish victorious participants in the evening session. In the press conference, Acharya Vipin Joshi, former chairman of Mandi Committee, Ravindra Anand, president of Yoga trained unemployed union, Dr. Rakesh Samwal, Ajiv Vijay, Vijay Gupta etc. were present.