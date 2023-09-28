    Menu
    Three crushed to death by truck in Bihar's Nawada

    Pankaj Sharma
    September28/ 2023
    Bihar's Nawada Accident

    Nawada (Bihar): Three people were crushed to death by a truck and one injured in Bihar's Nawada, officials said.
    "In a truck accident, 3 people were crushed to death and one injured, he has been admitted to a hospital," said Anjani Kumar, Block Development Officer, Nawada. 

    According to the residents of that place, the people were going to Nawada to work in the market when the truck crushed them.
    The incident took place near Kevat Nagar near Sobhiya Agricultural Farm on Nawada Gaya Road.
    Further investigation is underway. 

    —ANI

