Three Critically Injured Due To Tiger Attack In UP

Pilibhit: Three people sustained critical injuries after being attacked by a tiger at the Shivnagar road in the Gajraula area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Friday.

According to sources here, Ram Bahadur, Lalta Prasad and Jari, residents of Lalpur, were on their way to work. They were attacked by a tiger at the Shivnagar road, leaving them critically injured.

Upon receiving information, District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit and other officials reached the spot. The injured have been sent to the hospital. The officials noticed that there was anger among the locals against the Forest Department. The people alleged that despite giving information about the wild animals to the Forest Department, no solid steps were undertaken for the security of locals. The consequences of inaction are being faced by the locals every day, they alleged. UNI