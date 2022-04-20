Three Cops Suspended After Rape Victim Found Hanging In Amroha

Three policemen, including the station house officer of Adampur police station in Amroha, have been suspended a day after a 17-year-old rape survivor was found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field.Taking a serious note of the incident, Amroha SP Poonam suspended SHO Satresh Kumar and constables Rahul Kumar and Sumit Kumar for 'dereliction of duty'. The girl's family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by one Monu Sharma of their village on September 25.The police failed to arrest him despite registering a rape case. Sharma and two of his relatives were threatening the girl, they claimed.Sharma and his relatives were arrested on Monday evening and murder charge has been slapped against them, the SP said.The probe has been handed over to the additional superintendent of police, she added. —IANS