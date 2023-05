Sonebhadra: Three children including two brothers drowned in a pond under Bhavani police station area in the district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Aman (8) and his younger brother Rambadan (6) and their cousin Sonu (7). The incident occurred at Chapki gram panchayat on Monday.

According to police, the incident was reported late in the night after the family members realised that the children were missing. The bodies were recovered, police added. UNI