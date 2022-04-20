Three children charred to death in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Three minor siblings, who were at their relative's place, were charred to death when a massive fire broke out at the residence in Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Kabak Yani (10), Kabak Nanu (7) and Kabak Chaku (5), Deputy Commissioner Hengo Basar said.

As their parents were away on Saturday, the trio were putting up at a relative's place, he said, adding that the fire, which broke out around 11 pm, quickly spread to nearby homes, damaging property of neighbours.

Expressing shock over the incident, local MLA Tarin Dakpe paid a compensation of Rs 1 lakh and CGI sheets to the families of the victims.

He made a fervent appeal to the state government to sanction ex-gratia for the family members of the deceased.

A case has been registered, and inquiry was being conducted, police sources said.

The bodies of the three children were handed over to the family after post-mortem, the sources added.

—PTI