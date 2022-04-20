Three BSF jawans injured in firing across LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: Three Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured on Wednesday when the Pakistan Army opened heavy fire at Indian posts on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The troopers, wounded in the border district of Rajouri, were taken to a hospital, a police officer said. "Doctors described their condition as stable," the police officer said. Defence sources told IANS here that the Pakistan Army resorted to heavy shelling and firing since morning along the LoC -- the de facto border that divides Jammu and Kashmir between the two countries.

"Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate ceasefire violation since 9 a.m. on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimber Gali, Krishna Ghati and Naushera sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts," defence spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta told IANS. "They are using 120 mm mortars and automatics to target our positions. Our posts are responding strongly and giving a befitting reply." It was the latest violation of a 2003 ceasefire agreement and came a day after three Indian Army soldiers were killed on the LoC in Machil sector of the LoC. The body of one of the three slain soldiers was mutilated. The Indian Army has vowed retribution against the "cowardly act by Pakistan Army".





IANS