Three Arrested In Two UP Encounters

Saharanpur: In two separate encounters three criminals from Mandi and Sadar Bazar Kotwali area were arrested here on Friday.

According to senior superintendent of police Bablu Kumar, in the first encounter on Kalsiya road in Mandi area, Subodh Jat was arrested while his two accomplices managed to escape. Subodh received bullet injuries in the cross-firing during encounter.

In the second encounter at Kashiram Colony turn in Sadar Bazar, Babli and Billu were arrested. Babli was injured in the exchange of fire, he said.

Kumar said that all the three criminals hailed from Jhinjhana area of Shamli district. One police constable was also injured during encounter. The injured constable and criminals were shifted to the hospital.

He said that Subodh Jat was an inter-state chain snatcher and more than 100 cases were registered against him in Uttarakhand, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Shamli, while three cases were registered against Babli in Muzaffarnagar. Country-made pistols, live bullets and two motorbikes were recovered from them, he added. UNI