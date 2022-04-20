Three arrested in Malaysia for abducting Indian

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian police have arrested three men for masquerading as India's Central Bureau of Investigation officers and allegedly abducting a 39-year-old Indian national. The suspects were in a car along the Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) here on January 31 when they rammed into a Nissan Van carrying four people, including the driver, forcing the vehicle to stop, Police Assistant Commissioner R Munusamy said. "The 24-year-old driver stopped the van in front of a primary school and the suspects approached the vehicle, introducing themselves as CBI officers from India," police said. The impersonators confiscated three Indian passports and the driver's identity card and licence and sped away after dragging one of the passengers into their car. Later, the same day, the victim's employer received a ransom call demanding Malaysian ringgit 100,000 (Rs 20 lakh) which was then negotiated down to 36,000 ringgit. After the ransom was paid the victim was released. Police later arrested two men -- aged 21 and 24 -- in front of a cinema in Ipoh, Perak and recovered the Nokia phone used to make the ransom call. Another suspect was arrested the same evening near here and all three remanded into custody until Monday. The van driver has also been arrested. PTI