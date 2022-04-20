Three Arrested In Attack On Congress MLA In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police has arrested three people in connection with an attack on Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, and other zila panchayat members.

The attack took place in May last when Singh, along with the panchayat members, was on the way to participate in a no-confidence motion against the zila panchayat chief, Awadhesh Singh, brother of BJP Lok Sabha candidate Dinesh Singh, was lost to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the elections. STF sources here on Wednesday said Rohit Singh, Awadhesh Kumar, and Jitendra Kumar were arrested from the Ashiana area of Lucknow on Tuesday. The SUV used in the attack and a mobile phone have also been recovered. The arrested criminals also carried a reward of Rs 25,000 each on their heads.

The Rae Bareli MLA had also alleged that the attack was orchestrated by zila chief Awadhesh Singh's brother, Dinesh Singh, and their accomplices. Deputy SP (STF) P K Mishra said, ''The accused first thrashed a zila panchayat member Krishan Lal Lodhi and even tried to abduct him, however Lodhi somehow managed to escape. After which they attacked other Zila Panchayat members as well. All three arrested are accomplices of Awadhesh Singh.''

As per information, the three arrested admitted that they, along with Awadhesh Singh, were waiting for the zila panchayat members near the toll plaza at Bachrawan. A CCTV footage from the toll booth confirms that they were present there.

Earlier, Aditi Singh had raised questions in the state Assembly over the administration's inaction in the case of the attack that took place in May.

In her FIR, the Congress MLA had named BJP MLC and party's Lok Sabha candidate Dinesh Singh, his brother Ganesh Singh, Zila Panchayat Chief Awadhesh Singh and several others in the attack. UNI