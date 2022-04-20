Three armed men caught at JD-U MP's house in Bihar

Patna: It was a narrow escape for JD-U MP Kavita Singh and her husband Ajay Singh in Bihar's Siwan district as security guards foiled an attack on them on Thursday night.

Three persons with firearms allegedly tried to attack the JD-U MP and her husband in their house. However, the security guards managed to overpower them. The guards also recovered a .315 bore pistol and four live cartridges from their possession.

"We have established Kalash of Goddess Durga in our house in Nandmunda village under Siswan police station. After the evening prayer, we were sitting in the lawn when three persons named Rahul Kumar Singh, Abhishek Singh and Bhanu Pratap Singh arrived on a bike," Kavita told IANS.

"They came and spoke in a friendly manner. A few minutes later Rahul Kumar Singh sought Ajay Singh's permission to touch his feet to take his blessings. This act of Rahul was suspicious. Immediately, our security guards overpowered them. After searching them, a pistol and four cartridges were recovered from Bhanu Pratap Singh," Kavita explained.

"As Rahul is known to me and is a resident of my constituency, he had come to my residence for various works in the past also. It was surprising that they came to my residence with firearms," the MP said.

When contacted, the Investigating Officer of Siswan police station said that the accused have been arrested and questioning is underway to find out their motive. "We have registered an FIR under the Arms Act against them," he said.

—IANS