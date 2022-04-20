Three Animal Traffickers Held Post Encounter In UP

Three animal traffickers were injured and subsequently arrested after a police encounter in the Jarcha area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Friday.

According to a police spokesperson here, police tried to stop the traffickers travelling in a pick-up vehicle during a check at the Chauna turn at around 0115 hrs in the Jarcha area.

Finding themselves trapped, they tried to escape while firing at the cops. In the retaliatory fire opened by police, three traffickers were injured who were arrested.

The injured traffickers have identified themselves as Sonu, Pappu and Mehndi who originally hail from the Dhaulana area of the Hapur district. All of them have been sent to a hospital.

The spokesperson said that three country-made pistols, several cartridges, a pick-up vehicle and some animals were recovered from the possession of the arrested traffickers.

UNI