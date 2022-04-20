Three American tourists lost in Uttarakhand forests rescued

Dehradun: Three American tourists, who were lost in the forests of the Rajaji National Park near here after an impulsive decision to see it, were rescued by the police on Sunday after an over seven-hour-long search operation, police said.

According to police, the three were on their way on Saturday from Mussoorie, where they were staying in a guest house with their families, to Rishikesh when they passed by the park and suddenly decided to go into it.

However, they lost their way in the forest as it was getting dark.

When villagers and forest officials saw their empty car standing there on the Doiwala-Dudhli road, the local police were informed on Sunday morning. Clement Town SHO Narottam Bisht said that senior officers were alerted and directed that a search be immediately launched.

A police team successfully found the trio, who were in the jungle overnight, and brought them out.

