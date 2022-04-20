Three Al-Badr militants killed, another surrender in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Three newly recruited militants of Al-Badr militants were killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir district of Shopian on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

One newly recruited militant of the outfit surrendered during the encounter, a police spokesman said today.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service of all Cellular companies, including Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), was suspended since last evening.

He said troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a CASO following a tip off about the presence of four newly recruited militants of Al-Badr at village Kanigam, about 10 km from Shopian town late last evening. All roads leading to the village were closed.

However, with the first light this morning when security forces were moving towards a particular area in the village, militants hiding there opened fire and also lobbed hand grenades.

Repeated appeals were made through public address system to militants to surrender. However, one militant identified as Tausif Ahmad surrendered during the encounter. Family members and locals of the area also urged militants to surrender who refused, he said.

Other militants refused to surrender and continued firing. Security forces also retaliated and in the ensuing encounter, three militants were killed.

He said search operation was going on when the reports last came in.

—UNI