Thousands Of Migrant Labourers Taken To Poorwanchal By Buses From Lucknow

Lucknow: Thousand of migrant labourers, who have arrived here on buses from Ghaziabad, Noida and Agra were being taken to Poorwanchal and Bihar border by the government buses on Sunday.

Despite that several hundred youths were witnessed walking on the Ayodhya-Gorakhpur highway with their backpacks on to avoid the crowd in buses.

Divisional Commissioner Lucknow Mukesh Meshram, who was monitoring the situation said here that more than 100 buses have been arranged in the state capital for taking these migrant labourers to Poorwanchal and other places on Sunday. "We have distributed food packets, water and other essentials to the stranded passengers at Alambagh, Charbagh and Kamta bus stations in the state capital, " he claimed.

UP State Road Transport Corporation Managing Director Raj Shekhar, too was present at the bus stations to monitor the availability of buses for the passengers.

More than 200 buses overloaded with migrant labourers from Ghaziabad and other places reached the state capital early Sunday morning, who were handed over food packets and water.

The incoming passengers were also checked by the doctors at the bus stations and authorities noted down the details of each of them.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that these migrant labourers would have to undergo a compulsory 14 days quarantine in the native districts before being allowed to go to their homes. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad district authorities have claimed that the problem due to migrant labourers have eased out on Sunday late night after around 500 buses were arranged to ferry them to a different destination in the state. UNI