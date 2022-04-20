Thousands mark year of anti-govt protests in Lebanon

Beirut: Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Beirut to mark the first anniversary of the protests against the Lebanese government and the current ruling class.

On Saturday, the participants waved the Lebanese flag and chanted slogans against the ruling political class which, according to the demonstrators, adopted policies that led to the economic collapse and an alarming public debt of over $90 billion, reports Xinhua news agency.

The protesters demanded the overhaul of the country's entire political system and the formation of an independent government capable of implementing structural reforms to save the country from further deterioration.

Lebanon is going through its worst economic and financial crisis in its history.

Moreover, the Covid-19 pandemic and the August 4 Port of Beirut explosions have exacerbated the economic situation, driving thousands of companies out of business while leaving thousands of people unemployed.

Figures released by the World Bank showed that over 50 per cent of the Lebanese people have become "poor".

Iynoting that most of the citizens were being paid with the Lebanese pound which has weakened by 80 per cent at least.

—IANS