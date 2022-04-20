Badaun: Amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases in India, thousands of mourners on May 10 joined the formal funeral procession for religious leader in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun. COVID norms were flouted by the participants. Uttar Pradesh reported 21,331 new COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths in last 24-hrs. —ANI
Thousands Join Funeral Of Religious Leader In UP's Badaun, COVID Norms Flouted
April20/ 2022
