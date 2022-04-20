Thousands Hit By Floods In UP: CM

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said thousands of people have been hit by the floods in different parts of the state following release of water in rivers by Nepal.

"Thousands have been hit by the natural calamity...this situation has emerged following release of large quantity of water in rivers by Nepal," he said on a visit to the flood—hit areas here. The chief minister stressed the need for a work plan to deal with the floods on a permanent basis. On a visit to his hometown, he said those whose 'pucca' houses have been damaged due to floods and those whose huts have been washed away will get monetary help and a list is being prepared to provide houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojna.

On complaints of problems in extending help to the affected people in the relief camps, he said relief operations were being stepped up.

Army is also helping in distribution of relief materials in affected villages, he said, adding adequate arrangements for food water and boats have been made.

The chief minister visited in an Indian Army boat a dozen inundated villages, including Bela, Jamuvad, Uttarasondh and Ghunghunkotha.

Earlier in the day, he visited the Jhulelal temple where he also performed puja and thanked the Sindhi community.

"Sindhi samaj has a big contribution in the development of the country. They have made a place for themselves in the country through their hard work," he said. PTI