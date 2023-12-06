Thousands gather at Chaityabhoomi to pay tributes to Ambedkar

Maharashtra Leaders Pay Respects to Dr B R Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Din, Thousands Gather at Chaityabhoomi for Memorial Observance

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar paid tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary on Wednesday.

The death anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution is observed as ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’.



The leaders paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at his memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' at the Shivaji Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.



NCP founder Sharad Pawar and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, who visited 'Chaityabhoomi', were among other leaders who paid homage to Ambedkar.



In a post on X, Sharad Pawar described Ambedkar as the one who brought about a social revolution to fight for the rights of the deprived sections of society.

Thackeray's party said the presence of a large number of followers at the memorial is a testimony to Ambedkar’s work and ideology.



Every year, thousands of people from across the state converge at B R Ambedkar's memorial 'Chaityabhoomi' on December 6. Ambedkar died on this day in 1956.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up temporary sheds, mobile toilets, drinking water and medical stalls at the Shivaji Park, in view of the huge rush of B R Ambedkar's followers.



The civic body has also organised a photo exhibition on the occasion and published a book on the life and times of the Dalit icon.



Maharashtra government has declared that a public holiday will be observed in Mumbai on December 6 to mark the death anniversary of Dr Ambedkar.



As per a circular issued by the government on Tuesday, all state government and administrative offices in Mumbai and its sub-districts will remain closed on Dr Ambedkar’s death anniversary on Wednesday.

