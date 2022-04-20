Those Who Wanted To Send Me 'Math' Have Been Taught Lesson By Masses: Yogi Mocks Akhilesh

Lucknow: Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said people have taught those leaders a bitter lesson who were threatening to send him to 'math' (monastery) lock, stock and barrel after Lok Sabha elections.

"During election campaign a leader was boasting that after elections he will send a Baba to math. The election results are out. Where has he gone now," Yogi asked without taking name of any leader during his interaction with media on Friday.

SP Chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had referred Chief Minister as 'baba' and had threatened to send him back to monastery.

When asked he said that very soon there will be expansion of ministry but before that the government will felicitate the first time MPs, who have won in this elections .

The reshuffle in the state cabinet is on the card as three Ministers in Yogi's cabinet Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Animal Husbandry Minister SPS Baghel and Khadi and Gramodyog Minister Satyadeo Pachauri have been elected to Lok Sabha from Allahabad, Agra and Kanpur respectively.

"We will take the right decision at the right time," the CM said.

BJP state president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said that BJP has achieved its target to get 51 per cent of votes. The national president of the party Amit Shah had set the target of 50 per cent votes but we got 51 per cent votes.

"We won this election because we had a better vote management which helped us to defeat castiest politics," he said and congratulated party workers for this stupendous success. UNI