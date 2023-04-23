Those who try to disturb peace, harmony will face action: Mann on Amritpal's arrest

Chandigarh: Hours after the arrest of radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned that those who tried to disrupt peace and harmony would face consequences as per law.

In addition, Mann expressed his gratitude to the people of Punjab for ensuring that there was no disruption to the peace throughout the state's search for Amritpal, which lasted for more than 30 days.

"Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days," Mann said in a video message.—Inputs from Agencies