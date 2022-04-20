Those Who Revise More Succeed In Exams: Akhilesh On Polls

Lucknow: A day before the last phase of polling, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said he had worked hard in the state, drawing an analogy with students "who revise more succeed in examinations".

"I toured the entire state and worked hard and held rath yatras also in the past. I feel that those who revise more succeed in examinations. Had Prime Minister done anything for UP, he would not have to do so many road shows here," the Samajwadi Party president said. "I want to ask him (Modi) to give an account of his three years work as I am doing for my five years as CM. BJP had to do many road shows seeing response of SP-Congress historic show in Varanasi," he told a news conference here.

Attacking Modi for raising power failure issue, Akhilesh claimed there was no power cut in Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

"In the temple, as prayers were to be held someone mistakenly switched off the lights instead of fans," he said denying PMs charge that wherever polls were over power cuts had started.

Appealing to people to vote for his party, Akhilesh said, "SP government had worked on the ground and has a lot of achievements. We have also given our outline of what we will do in your next regime". "We want to know what BJP wanted to do? Which expressway do they want to construct. What has the Centre done for womens security?" he said, adding only SP could take the state forward.

On developing Varanasi like Kyoto, Akhilesh said as SP was going to form the government again after March 11, he wanted to invite detailed project report from the Centre and its best architects and town planners and would help in making the city the best.

Stating that all those who had come to campaign had gone back but he was still here, Akhilesh said, "I dont have any dreams for Delhi. I am here and will be here and work for people".

On Mayawati who yesterday attacked him for terming her party as "patthar wali party" (party of stones), Akhilesh said, "My bua (aunt) does not bless anyone without taking cash," referring to the BSP chief. "I invite her to my place for a cup of tea before March 11 and see the difference in stones there and ones used by her," he said, adding, "Peeping in others home is not a good habit".

Mayawati also claimed Akhilesh had used stones brought from abroad to build his house.

On tainted cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati, the UP CM said the law will take its own course and police is taking required action.

Earlier, he addressed an election meeting in Alapur (Ambedkar Nagar) where polling is rescheduled for March 9 because of the death of a candidate. PTI