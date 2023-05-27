Those who laid foundation to break India shouldn't be in syllabus: DU VC on poet who penned 'saare jahan se achha'

New Delhi: The academic council of Delhi University voted to remove a chapter on Pakistan's national poet Muhammad Iqbal from the political science curriculum, and Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh declared, "Those who laid the foundation to break India should not be in the syllabus." Saare jahan se achha was written by Iqbal, who was born in Sialkot, undivided India, in 1877. Many people consider him the "father" of Pakistan.

The chapter "Modern Indian Political Thought" was voted out of the textbook by the university's academic committee on Friday. According to administrators, the question is included in the BA sixth-semester paper, and the next step is to propose the issue to the DU executive council for a decision.

According to Vice Chancellor Singh, Iqbal composed music in support of the "Muslim League" and the "Pakistan Movement."—Inputs from Agencies