Those entering UP will undergo 14 days of compulsory quarantine: Yogi

Lucknow: All those entering Uttar Pradesh will be kept in a compulsory 14-days quarantine or isolation period to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed on Sunday.

The Chief Minister also assured them that lockdown will not impact their earnings as their pay will not be deducted by their employers.

The orders were given by the CM during his daily review meeting with his Team 11 members here on Sunday.

Team 11 comprises of 11 committees of senior officials looking after different sectors during the lockdown in UP.

Officials here said that the CM has informed the districts and other officials that the state would not compromise with the health system and every person entering the state will have to go for 14 days compulsory isolation or quarantine. "For this, the district authorities would be responsible to make the people follow the health protocol and take them for quarantine before going to their homes", Mr Adityanath said.

More than one lakh migrant labourers are expected to face quarantine in the state, who had entered the state during the past couple of days.

The UP government has also asked all the foreign returnees to reach out to their nearest district administration with their health and travel details. "If the people refuse to inform the authorities then the government might lodge criminal cases against them," officials said.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath has asked the districts to pay Rs 1,000 to all the daily wage labourers in their areas.

The CM has also directed the landlords not to force their tenants to pay their rent during the lock period.

"I would appeal to all the migrant labourers of other states to stay in UP during the lockdown period and the state government will provide them all facilities," he asserted with stressing that exodus at this time is not good and it was creating a problem for several states.

UNI