Those doing politics over language to run 'nafrat ki dukaan' will have to shut shop after NEP: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pledged that the new National Education Policy (NEP) would ensure that all languages in the country were given appropriate recognition. This would be fair to kids and would put an end to the practise of 'politics over language for spreading hate', he said.

It's the worst injustice to kids, Modi remarked in his keynote presentation at an event commemorating the third anniversary of the commencement of the NEP, to judge them on the basis of their language rather than their talents.

"The National Educational Policy will give due respect and credit to every language in the country.... Those who do politics over language for selfish interests to run their 'nafrat ki dukaan' (business of spreading hate) will now have to shut shop," the prime minister added.—Inputs from Agencies