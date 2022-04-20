Those Doing Politics On Dead Bodies Of Poor Getting Exposed: UP CM

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday came down heavily on those doing politics over the "dead bodies of the poor" and said they are out to disturb social harmony.

"The faces of those doing politics on the dead bodies of the poor are getting exposed and the government will identify each one of them and deal with them with a heavy hand as per the law of the land," he said at a virtual meeting with the BJP office-bearers of the Bangarmau (Unnao) Assembly constituency, which goes to bypolls on November 3.

The remarks assume significance in the wake of the opposition hue and cry over the death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman, after she was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras.

"These are the ones for whom the poor have just been a vote bank and poverty alleviation is just another rhetorical political slogan with no heart for their uplift," the chief minister said.

He said for the opposition, politics is just a business and they can stoop to any low to run their business.

"They (opposition) view everything through the prism of caste, religion and regionalism. These disruptive elements may resort to any misdeed and disintegrate the social structure in order to keep their vote banks intact.

"We should assure people that we will not allow their evil designs to succeed," Adityanath said.

He also said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the last six-and-a-half years, Uttar Pradesh has achieved unprecedented development in fields like infrastructure, health, education, connectivity and investment. —PTI