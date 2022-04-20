Those buying paracetamol will now be tracked

Kanpur: The Kanpur administration has hit upon a new idea to trace Coronavirus suspects. The administration has directed all medical stores to register the name, address and contact number of those buying paracetamol or other medicines for cough, cold and fever or breathing problems.

According to the new decision, if anyone suffering from fever, cough or cold purchases paracetamol tablets, the administration will commence their tracking because they could be a suspected case of coronavirus.

Directives in this regard have been issued by the divisional commissioner Dr Sudhir M. Bobde.

The rules will apply to all six districts in the Kanpur division.

The administration will track the purchasers with the help of health department. If anyone appears to be a suspected patient, they will be tested and quarantined at their home.

Besides medical stores, doctors too have been asked to prepare a record of any patient showing Corona symptoms, and provide the details to the health department.

--IANS