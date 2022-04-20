This year's Eid brings no joy to mehndi artists

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr is not only a festival for Muslims but also for mehndi artists. However, this year Eid could not bring any joy to these artists all due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"Every year we used to earn handsomely during Eid. It is a festival for us too. However, this year we have received no customer," Rajkumari, one of the mehndi artists in Lajpat Nagar, told ANI.

"It seems like there is no Eid this year," she added.

Sitting in hope to receive some customers, Kamlesh Kumar, another mehndi artist, said, "For the past two months, we had been sitting in our homes. With the government allowing some activities, we had hoped to see some business this Eid. It has been two days but till now we have not seen any customers."

"We understand the people are scared of coronavirus but we had expected that at least some people would come to buy mehndi cones," said Nitin Kumar, another artist.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Delhi Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari has urged the people to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines while celebrating the festival of Eid.

The observation of Eid-ul-Fitr depends upon sighting of the moon. It marks the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, which is a month of fasting and prayer for the Muslim community. (ANI)