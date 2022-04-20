This viral video of a baby elephant playing in a bathtub will kill Monday blues. Watch

New Delhi: It's Monday morning and if you are looking to kill the blues, we found a wildlife video that will make you smile. Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service shared the 34-second clip on Twitter and it features a baby elephant playing around his mother.

In the video, the calf played in a bathtub in the presence of his mother. It appears that the baby was more interested in playing with water rather than taking a bath.

"First day for the baby in the bathtub and needs assurance from mother frequently. Happens with us humans too," Susanta Nanda said in the caption of his post.

The internet enjoyed the video as it has been viewed over 25,000 times and garnered over 3,000 likes. "It's so cute," netizens said in the comments section while several other users thanked Susanta Nanda for sharing the video.



"Your videos make people so happy. Thank you for sharing such sweetness and innocence of babies," a comment reads.

—India today