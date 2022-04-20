This UP boy also scored 100%

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): While Divyanshi Jain, who scored 100 per cent marks in Class 12 in the CBSE examinations on Monday has got her share of glory, her counterpart Tushar Singh, who also scored 100 per cent marks, somehow missed out on the spotlight.

Tushar Singh said, "I did not believe my eyes when I saw that I had scored 500 out of 500. I refreshed my computer several times and then switched it off. I thought it was a clerical mistake.

Finally, when he received a call from his school, reality started sinking in.

Tushar shares the top spot with Divyanshi Jain of Lucknow, who had taken an additional sixth subject and scored 600 out of total 600.

The CBSE Board has not released a merit list this time.

Tushar, a resident Yamunapuram in Bulandshahr and a student of Delhi Public School, is an avid reader and a fan of thriller novels.

"My parents and teachers have been instrumental in my success. My teachers supported me all the time and my parents told me that marks were not the end of the world. I studied for six to seven hours daily," he said.

Tushar said he chose humanities over science because he had an inclination towards social studies.

He had ranked second with 97 per cent marks in Class 10.

Tushar plans to join civil services.

His father Om Prakash Singh is a professor at a government college in Bulandshahr and his mother, Kiran Bharti, is a lecturer at a government college. Both of them teach Economics.

