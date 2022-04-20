This new year will mark the beginning of 'Asol Poriborton' (real change) in Bengal : Nadda

Ketugram: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Friday said this new year will mark the beginning of 'Asol Poriborton' (real change) in Bengal.

Addressing a public meeting here, Mr Nadda said the central government is ready to send the money of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to the farmers, but it was not allowed to reach you.

"Do you want such a government?' he questioned.

The BJP president alleged all TMC leaders, including Mamta ji, are anti-Dalit.

"Just a few days ago, a TMC leader uttered abusive words for Dalit. He said that they get sold for money. But Mamta ji did not condemn this till date," Mr Nadda said.

"Mamata Didi was recently banned by the Election Commission for 24 hours. He had called for 'gherao' of CAPF jawans in Cooch Behar," he said.

"We had never seen Constitutionally-elected people attack the Constitutional practices," Mr Nadda said..

"We had heard that Mamta ji used to talk about ma, maati and manush.But in 10 years, we have seen that neither mother's concern, nor Mati was protected nor Manush was protected," the BJP president alleged.

Mr Nadda said Bengal has the highest incidence of atrocities on women, rape cases, acid attacks and domestic atrocities on women and yet the state has stopped giving crime records of atrocities on women in Bengal.

—UNI