This morphed picture of Deepika Padukone's wardrobe malfunction is going viral and it's SHAMEFUL

Deepika Padukone wore a golden gown with a plunging neckline for the India premiere of xXx 3, and pictures of her wardrobe malfunction have gone viral on social media﻿

Chances are you have seen pictures of Deepika Padukone suffering a wardrobe malfunction out in the pictures on social media, or it has been whatsapped to you. While these links and pictures are being shared at speed of light, let us be the first to inform you that these pictures are morphed and the actress did not suffer from the extreme wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.









If indeed, one would apply one's common sense, one would know that these photographs are morphed. Because in most of these pictures, the actress in looking down. In which case, she would have noticed if she had popped out of her gown. But common sense seems to be in short supply and these morphed pictures of the actress are doing the rounds on social media for the last two days.













Deepika wore a golden Naeem Khan gown with a very low and plunging neckline. And as a red carpet pro, she knows the dangers of wearing such a dress, and the benefits of double sided tape to hold her assets in place. However, that has not stopped people from sharing these morphed pictures of her with a wardrobe malfunction. This is to put on record that the pictures are fake and the actress did not have a fashion mishap. —DNA