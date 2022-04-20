This Lucknow bride led her own baraat, dancing to dhol beats

Lucknow: All eyes were focused on this bejewelled chariot on which the bride danced to dhol beats on Thursday night. She was leading her own "baraat" instead of waiting for the groom to bring the "baraat" to her house.

As Rachna Vidyarthi led her "baraat", her groom brought his own "baraat" from the opposite side and the two processions joined before entering the wedding venue.

The couple exchanged garlands at the gate and then walked on to the stage.

Later, Rachna said she wanted to break the tradition in which it is the man's right to take out the wedding procession. "I feel this change will empower many future brides and eradicate evils, including that of dowry," she said.

Rachna recently completed her masters in sociology and aspires to be a teacher.

Her father, Rajesh Vidyarthi, who first shared the idea with Rachna and her to-be husband Rupesh Choudhary, a banker, said the couple was more than willing to become agents of change.

"In every community, it is expected that the bride's family has to bow down to the groom's family and accept their demands. As a parent, I never wanted that for my daughter. My daughter and son-in-law were happy to send the strong message that there is no difference between boys and girls," said Vidyarthi, a lawyer.

Rachna said the idea was also encouraged by the groom's family.

—IANS