This is what being a smoker says about your personality

Young smokers are more likely to describe themselves as 'indvidualistic', have alternative tastes in music and be late more often than their non-smoking peers, according to polls of 13,000 young people by YouGov. YouGov used data from their YouGov Profiles, which track individuals' tastes in brands, media and online�behaviour to compile the report. By comparing the self-described personality traits�of 3,000'millenial' smokers with those of 10,000 18-34-year-olds who had never smoked, they found a few significant differences. For example, 31 per cent of regular smokers said they tended to be slightly late, compared to only 20 per cent of non-smokers. 58 per cent said they tended to be early, fewer than the 71 per cent of early non-smokers. Many also appeared to enjoy a drink more than their smoke-free peers. 47 per cent of young smokers agreed with the statement: 'When I drink, I drink to get drunk,' far more than the 21 per cent of non-smokers who agreed. Smoking rates have plummeted in the UK in the last few decades - raised taxes on tobacco, anti-smoking campaigns and the ban on lighting up indoors�have resulted in the number of smokers dropping by more than half since 1974. Now, around a sixth of the total population smoke - 22 per cent of adult men, and 17 per cent of adult women. Along with other vices like crime and drug use, fewer young people smoke than ever before - and this outsider image is reflected in how the young smokers describe�themselves. The top three personality traits that young smokers disproportionately said they had when compared to non-smokers were 'wacky', 'original' and 'a great performer'. Also in the top 10 were 'individualistic', 'independent', 'thinker' and 'funny'. There were also some negative qualities that a higher number of smokers said they had, such as 'big-headed', 'insecure', 'nervous' and 'careless'. This self-image appears to match up with their tastes in music�and film - young smokers disproportionately liked to listen to artists like Dr Dre, Slipknot and the Prodigy. That music is far more underground�compared to�Taylor Swift, Coldplay and Tinie Tempah - the artists that were preferred by the smokers' more strait-laced counterparts. Smokers also appeared to prefer actors known for playing hard-nosed, rebellous outsiders - their top three actors are Al Pacino, Idris Elba and Robert De Niro, while non-smokers liked more family-friedly stars like Emma Watson and Benedict Cumberbatch. Education, poverty and general demography are the key indicators that many analysts look at when studying the smoking habits of young people - however, the polls go to show that the choice to smoke can can say something about your personality and how you present yourself to the world. �Doug Bolton / The Independent