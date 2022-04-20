This is just the beginning: Kamal Haasan to Shruti

Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan wished his daughter Shruti Haasan, who turned 30 on Saturday, and told her that she has done well for herself so far but this is just the beginning and she has a long way to go.





"Happy birthday lady. Shruti, you've done well. Remember it is just the beginning. Love you, bapu," Kamal tweeted on Saturday.





On Friday, Shruti tweeted that she will be ringing in her birthday with family and friends in the city.





"Chennai calling. It's my birthday," she wrote.





On the career front, Shruti awaits the release of Tamil actioner "SI3", the third instalment in the "Singam" franchise.





Her other projects include Telugu action-drama "Katamarayudu" with Pawan Kalyan, and "Behen Hogi Teri" with Rajkummar Rao.





