This internship will pay you $12K to travel, drink beer

What if you had a job that paid you to travel and booze? An American chain of taverns, World of Beer, is offering up three spots for its 'Drink It' internship that will pay you 12,000 dollars. They are seeking interns to check out festivals around the country, write blog posts, create social media content and of course, drink beer. Applications are due by March 26. All you have to do is create a one-minute video on why you're the best beer drinker for the job. You'll be paid in more than beer. All food and travel expenses will be covered. �