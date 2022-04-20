This Holi, dress like Bollywood

New Delhi: The festival of colour has it's own charm and there's no escaping iconic Bollywood Holi tracks when you're looking to have a great time. If you are stepping out for a social gathering and celebrations, mix it up a bit and recreate these looks to steal the limelight. life curates a list to get you in the mood complete with a shopping guide.

Deepika Padukone in Balam Pichkari

A millennial friendly and no fuss look, Deepika's red cotton top and denim shorts do the trick, keeping it casually chic

Get the look:

Shorts H&M, price Rs 1,299

https://www2.hm.com/en_in/productpage.0816423018.html,

Top Uniqlo, price Rs 590

https://www.uniqlo.com/in/CPaGoods/itemcodeC0459

Ranbir Kapoor in Balam Pichkari

If you want to stand out of the crowd, wear a chequered shirt and blue demins that are cool and casual.

Shirt: Zara, price Rs 2,990

Buy here: https://www.zara.com/in/en/textured-check-overshirt-p07446431.html?v1-304152&v2=1720311

Alia Bhatt in Badri Ki Dulhania

Alia's bright yellow lehenga choli is perfect for those believe in OOTDs and do not shy away from being the centre of attraction.

Ensemble: Kalki Fashion, price Rs 13,140

Buy here: https://www.kalkifashion.com/off-white-and-sun-yellow-ombre-jacket-lehenga-with-abla-embellished-crop-top-online-kalki-fashion.html?currency=INR

Rekha in Rang Barse

Stick to the basics and traditional, Rekha's white salwar suit is your go to pick.

Suit: Libas, price Rs 2,999

Buy here: https://www.libas.in/collections/suits/products/white-cotton-embroidered-straight-kurta-with-palazzo

Suit: Lakshita, price Rs 3,459

Buy here: https://www.lakshitaonline.com/product/pearl-white-kalidar-embroidered-kurta-with-laces/6694.html

Huma Qureshi in Go Pagal

Recreate this fusion outfit by pairing a white tunic shirt with a flared skirt. Throw in a coloured dupatta to make it pop.

Outfit: Nykaa Fashion, Rs 15,700

Buy it: https://www.nykaafashion.com/khara-kapas-off-white-aanchal-tunic-with-skirt-set-of-2/p/254903

Hritik Roshan in Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

Hritik's classic white kurta with blue denims are the perfect Holi pick.

Kurta: Fab India, price Rs 1,990

Buy it: https://www.fabindia.com/cotton-lucknavi-slim-fit-long-kurta-10624683

