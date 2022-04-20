    Menu
    Lifestyle

    This Holi, dress like Bollywood

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: The festival of colour has it's own charm and there's no escaping iconic Bollywood Holi tracks when you're looking to have a great time. If you are stepping out for a social gathering and celebrations, mix it up a bit and recreate these looks to steal the limelight. life curates a list to get you in the mood complete with a shopping guide.

    Deepika Padukone in Balam Pichkari

    A millennial friendly and no fuss look, Deepika's red cotton top and denim shorts do the trick, keeping it casually chic

    Get the look:

    Shorts H&M, price Rs 1,299

    https://www2.hm.com/en_in/productpage.0816423018.html,

    Top Uniqlo, price Rs 590

    https://www.uniqlo.com/in/CPaGoods/itemcodeC0459

    Ranbir Kapoor in Balam Pichkari

    If you want to stand out of the crowd, wear a chequered shirt and blue demins that are cool and casual.

    Shirt: Zara, price Rs 2,990

    Buy here: https://www.zara.com/in/en/textured-check-overshirt-p07446431.html?v1-304152&v2=1720311

    Alia Bhatt in Badri Ki Dulhania

    Alia's bright yellow lehenga choli is perfect for those believe in OOTDs and do not shy away from being the centre of attraction.

    Ensemble: Kalki Fashion, price Rs 13,140

    Buy here: https://www.kalkifashion.com/off-white-and-sun-yellow-ombre-jacket-lehenga-with-abla-embellished-crop-top-online-kalki-fashion.html?currency=INR

    Rekha in Rang Barse

    Stick to the basics and traditional, Rekha's white salwar suit is your go to pick.

    Suit: Libas, price Rs 2,999

    Buy here: https://www.libas.in/collections/suits/products/white-cotton-embroidered-straight-kurta-with-palazzo

    Suit: Lakshita, price Rs 3,459

    Buy here: https://www.lakshitaonline.com/product/pearl-white-kalidar-embroidered-kurta-with-laces/6694.html

    Huma Qureshi in Go Pagal

    Recreate this fusion outfit by pairing a white tunic shirt with a flared skirt. Throw in a coloured dupatta to make it pop.

    Outfit: Nykaa Fashion, Rs 15,700

    Buy it: https://www.nykaafashion.com/khara-kapas-off-white-aanchal-tunic-with-skirt-set-of-2/p/254903

    Hritik Roshan in Jai Jai Shiv Shankar

    Hritik's classic white kurta with blue denims are the perfect Holi pick.

    Kurta: Fab India, price Rs 1,990

    Buy it: https://www.fabindia.com/cotton-lucknavi-slim-fit-long-kurta-10624683

    —IANS

    Categories :LifestyleTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in