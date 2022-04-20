This Election Is All About Our Next PM, Says Bhojpuri Actor Dinesh Lal Yadav

Azamgarh: This Lok Sabha election is all about who should be our next Prime Minister and not caste, says Bhojpuri actor and BJP nominee Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is facing SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from here.

"I am here in Azamgarh today because I want to tell the people that these elections are not about the caste but about the person whom they want to be the country's Prime Minister. I will ask them if they want PM Modi or someone else as their PM," he told ANI on Wednesday. The actor-turned-politician also exuded confidence that not only he but other Bhojpuri actors -- Ravi Kisan and Manoj Tiwari -- will also win their respective seats, saying that they are supporting the truth. "All three of us will win. The reason is not that we are very capable, but we'll win because we are with the truth and with what the public want. The public want Modi Ji as their PM again."

"I also want to make people understand that what is right for them. In my views, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should get one more chance. I am not here to convert my fans into the BJP supporters. I am here only to make them aware of the truth," said Yadav.

Polling in Azamgarh seat will be held on May 12. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.