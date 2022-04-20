This day in 2007: Yuvraj hits Broad for six 6s in Durban

New Delhi: It was on this day in 2007 when former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh created history in the shortest format of the game as he hit six consecutive sixes in an over bowled by England fast bowler Stuart Broad in the inaugural edition of the ICC T20 World Cup.

During the group game against England at the Kingsmead in Durban, Yuvraj hit six consecutives 6s against Broad in the 19th over of Indian innings. The flamboyant all-rounder played an unbelievable knock of 14-ball 58 which helped India post 218 runs on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

His innings ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides as India won the match by 18 runs, restricting England to 200/6 in their stipulated overs.

The drama began in the 18th over when the MS Dhoni-led side were on 171/3. Yuvraj, who came to bat after the dismissal of Robin Uthappa, had hit Andrew Flintoff for two fours in the 18th over, which infuriated the England bowler. The duo got involved in an verbal altercation which came to an end following an intervention from the on-field umpires.

Following the incident, the left-handed Indian batsman got pumped up and it was Broad who bore the brunt of his onslaught in the very next over.

Yuvraj hit the first ball of the 19th over, over deep mid-wicket for a six. The next maximum came over backward square leg boundary, third over wide long-off, fourth over deep point boundary, fifth over square leg and final six over wide long-on.

"13 years! How time flies!!" Yuvraj said in an Instagram post on Saturday while recalling the famous match of the ICC World T20 where India emerged victorious as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan in a pulsating final.

Last month, Broad became the seventh bowler in the history of Test cricket to scalp 500 wickets. After which, Yuvraj termed the England pacer a "legend".

"I'm sure everytime I write something about Stuart Broad, people relate to him getting hit for 6 sixes! Today I request all my fans to applaud what he has achieved!" Yuvraj said in a tweet. "500 Test wickets is no joke-it takes hard work, dedication & determination. Broady you're a legend! Hats off," he added.

The left-handed all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket and IPL last year after representing India in 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is and 40 Tests.

—IANS