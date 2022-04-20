This ChaiWala becomes Pakistan�s newest internet sensation

A chaiwala has become an overnight social media sensation in Pakistan for not preparing some tasty �doodh patti� or �kahwa�, but for his killer eyes and dashing looks. The man with big green eyes who was photographed by Jiah Ali, a photographer, in Islamabad was an instant hit as soon as his picture was posted on Instagram. Within no times, ChaiWala become a top Twitter trend with girls going crazy for the man. Some said that this was their answer to Momina Mustahsan, a Coke Studio singer, whose debut song was a massive hit. The Twitter was flooded with tweets about the good looks of the teamaker whose real name has not been revealed yet, but he is said to be working at a stall in the federal capital. This is what people have to say about the ChaiWala. �Socialbuzz