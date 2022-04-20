Thirty Women Selected From UP, Uttarakhand In Indian Army

Lucknow: With an aim to complete a historical initiative by the Indian Army of first ever recruitment of women as Soldier General Duty, 30 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been selected.

Army sources on Thursday here said that the recruitment rally for enrollment of Women Military Police (Soldier General Duty) in the Indian Army for all districts of UP and Uttarakhand region was conducted from September 12-20, 2019 at AMC Centre and College here.

198 female candidates attended the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) conducted on October 26, 2019.

Sources added that 30 candidates from UP and Uttarakhand have figured in the merit list based on their performance in Physical Fitness Tests and the CEE.

Joining of 30 successful female candidates to Corps of Military Police Regiment Centre, Bangalore will be carried out from December 11-20, 2019 from respective Army Recruiting Offices in UP and Uttarakhand. Four of the 30 successful candidates belong to Lucknow and these candidates have joined on December 11, 2019. UNI