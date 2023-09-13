Thirty-six youths detained for 'suspicious' activities in Bihar

Patna: As many as 36 youths were detained for "suspicious" activities in a raid jointly carried out by Gopalganj police and civil administration on Wednesday.

Police raided a three-storey building located at Lakhpatia Mor of Gopalganj town and detained them.

The police acted on the inputs of the local intelligence that the youths may possibly be from Bangladesh but are posing as natives of West Bengal on the basis of fake documents.

Police also suspect that some kind of training was on in the building.

The youths came under the radar of security agencies as their language and tradition differed from the local people. Moreover, they did not interact with the local residents.

On the basis of suspicion, the police seized their laptops, mobile phones and other documents, including an Aadhaar card, which belongs to a person named Dhirendra Kumar.

The local police are in the process of confirming the authenticity of the documents. The security agencies are on high alert and mounted surveillance on their activities.

However, the youths claimed that they were associated with a medicine company and living here in a rented room. Some of them also claimed that they are associated with coaching centres.

—IANS