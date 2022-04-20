Thirty Months Of BJP Rule Have Changed Face Of UP: Yogi

Yogi Adityanath government, while celebrating the 30 months or halfway mark of its government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, claimed that the BJP government has changed the face of the state with better governance.

"The crime rate in the state has gone down considerably," he said.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, the CM said that investments to the tune of over Rs 2 lakh crores have been received and 20 lakh additional jobs generated. Similarly, in the MSME sector and the UP's One District, One Product(ODOP) scheme, 30 lakh jobs were generated and UP has topped in the exports with touching at 28.8 per cent.

In the presence of his two deputy CMs-- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma-- and UP BJP president Swantratra Deo Singh, the CM said the crime rate in dacoity has decreased by 54 per cent, rape by 36 per cent, murder by 15 per cent, loot by 45 per cent, kidnapping by 30 per cent and violence by 38 per cent.

"There were not a single communal riots during this 30 months of rule and all the festivals were celebrated in a peaceful manner," he added.

He said a forensic university would be set up in Lucknow to assist investigation in crime while in all the 18 divisions forensic cells would be set up.

Talking about the expressways in the state, he said Poorwanchal expressway would be open for vehicles by the end of 2020 and in next two months time, foundation would be laid for the Bundelkhand expressway. "We are also completing all the process to construct the Ganga expressway connecting Meerut with Prayagraj," he said.

In his over a hour long speech, the CM narrated in detail about the government's achievement and announcing different targets fixed by the government. He said the government has fixed a target to achieve one trillion dollar economy to meet the challenge of 5 million trillion dollar to be achieved by the Centre.

UP has created record in implementation of different central schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas, Saubhagya, Kisan insurance and health insurance which was highlighted in the 30 month function.

On the occasion, the government also highlighted the success of the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas in Varanasi. Besides, investments in the industrial sector and job opportunity created for the youths would be another prominent issue to be raised by the government on the occasion.

The CM also released a booklet of 30 months achievement and showcased its success through a video documentary.

Though the Yogi Adityanath government had celebrated its first anniversary with much pomp and show but the second anniversary on March 19 last was not celebrated owing to imposition of the model code of conduct in the country ahead of General elections held between April 11 to May 19.

Mr Adityanath took the oath of office on March 19, 2017.

The first year of the Government was a testing time. From second year, the Government started marching towards the path of progress. In the election year, it passed with full numbers by winning 64 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.