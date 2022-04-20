Thirty Episodes Of Literary Season One

Shimla (The Hawk): Belletristic, the Literary Society of Shoolini University, has organised as many as thirty events in the span of less than one year. Some of these events stood alone, but some were further spread over several sessions spanning several days at a stretch.

Under the guidance of Dr Manju Jaidka, who has earlier been a professor at the Panjab University, and also the Chairperson of Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi, the young faculty of the English Department of Shoolini University, comprising Purnima Bali, Neeraj Pizar, and Sakshi Sundaram have been working throughout the year to spread the love of literature among the students of the university, simultaneously spreading the literary word through the state of Himachal and beyond. Hundreds of scholars from different parts of India and also from abroad have been associated with their weekly events.

Apart from Meet the Writer programmes, discussions and invited talks, the Society has held three international seminars/conferences, published three kindle books, brought out a delightful literary calendar, is now about to launch a collection of literary essays, and is aiming even higher. Bigger plans in the pipeline will soon be announced.

At a special event called the Belletristic Merry-Go-Round which wrapped up the year-long activities and was attended by the top management of the university, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Atul Khosla, appreciated the passion and dedication of the members of the Department of English promising them all support in their future endeavours.